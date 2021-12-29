East Grand Rapids Middle School registers 182 blood donors to help our community!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We often hear how important it is to give blood – that one donation can save 3 lives! Students at a local middle school took it upon themselves to organize a big blood drive! They asked parents, neighbors and friends to give. They worked as greeters, cookie makers, encouragers, and custodian and the result ended up being the largest one-day, non-college blood drive in all of Michigan!

Rachael decided to give blood as well at the urging of someone very special in her life.

