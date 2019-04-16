Easier ways to manage your money Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Managing your money can be a tedious task, but Consumers Credit Union is trying to make that a little easier by updating their website. Here to talk about this and how Consumers Credit Union is investing in the West Michigan Community is Scott Dobson.

At the end of March, Consumers Credit Union launched a revamped website with all of the information you would expect about their products and services and more. So, even if you don't bank with Consumers Credit Union you can check out the Explore section that includes hundreds of articles and content for anyone with tips on buying a house, budgeting, your business, and investments. They also have a weekly podcast is called "Money, I'm Home." It can be accessed through iTunes or the Google Play store and features guest experts from within the credit union and the community.

Events:

Consumers Credit Union Purple Community 5K

April 27th – Grand Rapids

MS Walks

Kalamazoo – April 27

Grand Rapids – May 18

Holland, MS Bike – June 1

Consumers Credit Union