Early warning signs of a basement or crawl space problem

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Having a safe, dry and usable basement is so important. That’s why Everdry Waterproofing teaches us how to find the early warning signs of a potential basement or crawl space problem.

Everdry Waterproofing has been in business for 29 years and they take a personal, one-on-one approach to educate homeowners.

They have been nominated by the Better Business Bureau seix times and WON the Eastern Michigan BBB Torch Award in 2019.

Special for eightWest viewers: mention this segment when scheduling your inspection and receive 10% off or a free SmartPower Back Up Pumping System with purchase of Everdry’s “Multi-Step” Method.

EVERDRY WATERPROOFING
5273 Division Ave S.
Wyoming, MI 49548
616.406.0808

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 