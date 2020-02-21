Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition open to Kent County residents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting the 52nd Annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition is accepting entries through February 29th.

The competition is open to Kent County residents or students (age 5 and up) and is free to enter!

Winners will be selected this spring in three different age categories. Each winner will have their poem published in Voices, receive a cash award and participate in a special reading during the Festival of the Arts in June, held at the Main Library.

