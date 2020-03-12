Dutton General Store Bon Voyage Party next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 40 years, the Dutton General Store has been a staple on the Harder and Warner grounds.

The good news is that all of your favorite products from Dutton General Store will be moving over to Myrtle Mae’s Boutique!

To celebrate their four decades of business, Dutton General Store will be having a Bon Voyage Party on March 17th from 4pm-8pm. Everything is on sale through the end of March.

Dutton General Bon Voyage Party

Tuesday, March 17

4pm-8pm

3422 68th St. SE – Caledonia

DuttonGeneralStore.com

