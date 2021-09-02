DUO Form Plastics launches Duo-Pets, sponsors Clear the Shelters campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Duo Form Plastics has been making RV parts and accessories for over 50 years and now they’re launching Duo-Pets. They’re also a proud sponsor of WOOD-TV’s Clear the Shelters campaign.

Today, Duo Form joins us to talk about this important campaign and also about their unique pet accessories!

Duo Pets

Clear the Shelters Special Price: $99.99
$5 from the sale of each Go Pet B&B will be donated to local West Michigan animal shelters
