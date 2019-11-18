Ducks Unlimited transforms Kent County Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This is a wonderful time of year to explore the great outdoors and in Michigan, there’s no shortage of places to do that! So what makes a great space? Wildlife, plants and trees, wetlands, trails, lots of things but beautiful landscapes don’t always happen naturally, sometimes they need a little help!

And it’s often people and organizations like Ducks Unlimited, that help restore the land, and improve its value to wildlife. We caught up with some folks from Ducks Unlimited to see how they’ve helped transform a 240-acre plus nature preserve in Kent County!

Roselle Park is a beautiful spot now that show has fallen, it’s perfect for cross country skiing, or for walking the paved and mowed trails. Visitors can also view wildlife and migrating birds, stand along the wetland observation deck and play on the natural themed playground and climbing wall.

Roselle Park is located on Grand River Drive in Ada.

