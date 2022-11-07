GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As Michigan braces for another cold winter and higher energy usage, DTE Energy, is helping those facing financial hardships pay their bills. Cedric Flowers joins us today to tell us more about this program and how you can cut your energy bills. DTE secures financial help for customers through its partner programs such as State Emergency Relief (SER), the Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP), as well as DTE’s own Low-Income Self-Sufficiency Plan (LSP). Additionally, the company has donated $60 million in recent years to The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW), United Way, Salvation Army and TrueNorth to help ensure Michigan homes remain safe and warm.

Money Saving Tips:

Install a programmable thermostat

Seal air leaks around your home to keep heat in and cold air outside and add proper installation

Inspect and replace your furnace filter at the start of the season and at least every 3 months

Contact DTE at 800-477-4747 as soon as you know you may have a challenge paying your bill

DTEEnergy.com/Help

