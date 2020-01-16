DTE Energy Foundation and YWCA help fight domestic violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With domestic violence impacting one in every three Michigan residents, it’s hard to know how to help. Luckily, the DTE Energy Foundation has teamed up with YWCA West Central Michigan to help fund EVERY state-approved domestic violence shelter right here in Michigan.

YWCA West Central Michigan was established in 1900 and transforms lives with leadership programs for girls. They also host the community’s most comprehensive prevention and intervention services for ALL people to address sexual assault, stalking, domestic and dating abuse and child sexual abuse.

On September 13, 2018, Michigan’s domestic violence programs reported:

2,649 Victims served that day

1,795 Victims found refuge in emergency shelters or transitional housing provided by local domestic violence programs.

854 adults and children received non-residential assistance and services, including counseling, legal advocacy, and children’s support groups

(National Network to End Domestic Violence – 2018 Annual Census; Michigan Summary)

If you need help, call YW’s 24-hour, confidential helpline 616.454.9922