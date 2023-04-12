GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DTE Energy is upgrading its gas infrastructure to ensure that they can safely, affordably and reliably deliver gas to more than a million Michigan customers. Cedric joins us to tell us more about this huge project.

Through its Gas Renewal Program (GRP), DTE Energy is investing $3.5 billion statewide to update its natural gas infrastructure:

• In 2023-2024, they’ll be working in Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids and Muskegon, with smaller projects planned for Ludington and Muskegon Heights.

• They will replace about 60 miles of pipe a year in Western Michigan in 2023 and 2024 and they’ll be moving close to 2,500 meters outside each year.

• When construction work is complete, they will repair customers’ property to its original condition.

