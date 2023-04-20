GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In 2010, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency created National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as a way to encourage people to safely and properly dispose of unwanted medications. Last year, over 792 tons of medications and medical supplies were collected and disposed of by law enforcement agencies across the nation on Drug Take Back Days. The next one takes place on Saturday, April 22 where more than 6,000 organizations across the country are expected to participate. One of them, of course, is Corewell Health (formerly Spectrum Health), along with several community partners. Here to talk about it is Dr. Colleen Lane, Addition Medicine Director at Corewell Health.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Free and anonymous public service for disposal of expired or unwanted medications

10 am – 2 pm Saturday, April 22

Corewell Health Medical Group

South Pavilion

80 68th Street, Grand Rapids Priority Health Corporate Office

3111 Leonard Street NE, Grand Rapids Kent County Health Department

700 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital (10 am noon)

605 Oak Street, Big Rapids Corewell Health Reed City Hospital

300 N. Patterson Rd, Reed City Corewell Community Hospital

8333 Felch St., Zeeland Corewell Health South (formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland)

1234 Napier Ave., St. Joseph

Go to takebackday.dea.gov to find other locations.

