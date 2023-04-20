GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In 2010, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency created National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as a way to encourage people to safely and properly dispose of unwanted medications. Last year, over 792 tons of medications and medical supplies were collected and disposed of by law enforcement agencies across the nation on Drug Take Back Days. The next one takes place on Saturday, April 22 where more than 6,000 organizations across the country are expected to participate. One of them, of course, is Corewell Health (formerly Spectrum Health), along with several community partners. Here to talk about it is Dr. Colleen Lane, Addition Medicine Director at Corewell Health.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Free and anonymous public service for disposal of expired or unwanted medications
10 am – 2 pm Saturday, April 22
Corewell Health Medical Group
South Pavilion
80 68th Street, Grand Rapids
Priority Health Corporate Office
3111 Leonard Street NE, Grand Rapids
Kent County Health Department
700 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids
Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital (10 am noon)
605 Oak Street, Big Rapids
Corewell Health Reed City Hospital
300 N. Patterson Rd, Reed City
Corewell Community Hospital
8333 Felch St., Zeeland
Corewell Health South (formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland)
1234 Napier Ave., St. Joseph
Go to takebackday.dea.gov to find other locations.
Sponsored by Corewell Health.