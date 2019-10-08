Drug-free options for pain relief

by: eightWest staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Chronic Pain can be debilitating but that doesn’t mean it has to control your life. Today we are talking about a drug-free option to pain relief with Dr. Don Willman from BrightWave Pain Therapy.

BrightWave Pain Therapy, has a new clinic in Grand Rapid and offers high dose, high power laser therapy as a drug-free, needle-free alterative to alleviate pain and inflammation. BrightWave Pain Therapy is FDA-approved and is now in-network with most major insurance companies.

Brightwave Pain Therapy

