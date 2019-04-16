Dress to impress this spring with a little help from Leigh's
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Spring is here and while the weather's a bit up and down lately, we could reach into the 70's on Thursday.
So let's make sure we're ready!
Pull out your dresses, your sandals, your shades. This time of year is all about layering your clothes, which means you want to start out with some nice basics to build on. But you should also think about accessories and clothing pieces that can change up the look.
We're going to show you how to do that -- and showcase some fantastic Spring trends at Leigh's!
>>> Take a look in the video above.
Leigh's
- leighsfashions.com
- 1942 Breton Road. SE, Grand Rapids
- MLC Pop-Up Shop - today and tomorrow
- Tomorrow and Thursday - Laura Mercier Beauty event
- Thursday - Frances Valentine Pop-Up Shop
