Dreamscape Desserts offers a variety of cupcakes and sweets, even gluten-free options!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many businesses have had to change the way they operate or even push back the opening of new locations and dreamscape desserts is one of those businesses!

The sweet business originally opened last year right before the pandemic and the doors are open again on Alpine with tons of yummy cupcakes and desserts, even gluten-free options. They also do custom orders and weddings!

>>>Take a look!

DreamScape Desserts

3448 Alpine Ave NW
616-930-4030
DreamscapeDesserts.com

Sponsored by DreamScape Desserts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon