Dr. Bob Conners: a dedication to a world-class hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The list of accomplishments and accolades for our next guest are numerous but it’s his dedication and service to the youngest patients in West Michigan that will be the legacy of Dr. Bob Conners. Conners is the president of Helen Devos Children’s Hospital and announced earlier this year that he’s retiring at the beginning of January. Today we’re sitting down with Dr. Conners, reflecting on an incredible career, the building of a world class hospital and all the important relationships made along the way.

Connors has served as president of the children’s hospital for 14 years. He moved to the Grand Rapids community in 1990 as a pediatric surgeon and established Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan. During his time in the community, he has operated on thousands of young patients.

During the past 28 years, Connors has served as director of pediatric surgery, director of pediatric trauma services and director surgery services. He initiated the hospital’s pediatric trauma program and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation program.

As part of his goal to create the safest children’s hospital anywhere, Connors launched an innovative “Call me Bob” campaign several years ago. His thought was that if colleagues drop titles when communicating, they communicate better and improve teamwork, thus keeping patients safe.