Dr. Betsy Bakeman can help you restore your teeth and smile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health says it will loosen visitor restrictions starting Wednesday.

Under the new policy, Spectrum says patients who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to have up to two visitors. Visitors will be able to stay with patients from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. All visitors will also be screen for signs of COVID-19 and required to wear personal protective equipment.