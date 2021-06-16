Dr. Betsy Bakeman can help you restore your teeth and smile

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It can be terrifying to be told by your dentist that your teeth need to be removed and that’s exactly what happened to Patty. She fortunately got a second opinion with Dr. Betsy Bakeman, who was able to help restore her teeth.

Betsy Bakeman DDS

2757 Leonard St NE, Ste 100
616-940-0481
MICosmeticDentist.com

Treatments offered include:

  • Smile design, all porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, dental implants, sleep apnea treatment, family dentistry, all porcelain bridges, full mouth rehabilitation, all porcelain crowns

Sponsored by Dr. Betsy Bakeman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon