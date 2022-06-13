GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re still in the midst of an incredibly hot housing market and maybe you’re at an age where you’re thinking of downsizing and thinking now might be time to strike while the iron is hot. For years we’ve been exploring the Oaks of Rockford, an active over 55 community.

They recently completed phases 3a and 3b and have a limited number of move-in ready homes for you – it’s an active, 55+ community that really focuses on that word – community. It’s a friendly and outgoing place to call home plus they’ve got a social committee that helps plan great activities. There’s also a pool, pickleball courts and a resident activity center.

They’re brand new homes that you can design with a 2-car attached garage and covered porches and access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreational space, and a spectacular 5,500 square foot clubhouse complete with a full kitchen and party room. They’re located just north of Rockford and right of US 131, so very close to downtown Grand Rapids! They have an on-call maintenance crew ready to tackle any problems. their goal is to promote an independent, active, and low-maintenance lifestyle experience. With the hot real estate market, if you’re thinking about making a move, you can call to tour the model center and first time guests do receive a free gift if they mention eightWest. If you’re looking to build and customize a home, they’re already into later this year for that, but do have the move-in ready homes available now.

Oaks of Rockford

11640 Townsquare Blvd – Rockford

Model center tours by appointment only

844-602-9667

OaksOfRockford.com

Sponsored by Oaks of Rockford.