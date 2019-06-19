Downsize your home & maximize your lifestyle

When the kids grow up and move away we often want to downsize your homes, but if you still live an active lifestyle the traditional senior living community might not appeal to you. That’s why we love getting to shine a light on Oaks of Rockford, where they do things a little differently! Jill Kalaher from Oaks of Rockford joins us with two residents Jack and Nina Kipp.

eightWest has been telling you about the Oaks of Rockford for several years. The community just continues to grow and Phase 2 is open! It is a resort community that provides a rejuvenating and engaged lifestyle in affordable luxury. Homes range from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet with a two-car attached garage and beautiful covered porches. Residents have access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreational space, and a spectacular 5,500 square foot clubhouse complete with a full kitchen, party room, and state-of-the-art fitness facility. You can custom design your home or reserve a new model home right now.

All homes are ranch style homes that offer low maintenance condo living with more privacy and more outdoor space. Lawn maintenance is included and each home comes with a seven year warranty.

It’s a way to downsize your home and maximize your lifestyle.

Open House