Don’t put off your lung cancer screenings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women—more than breast, colon and prostate cancer combined. Recent studies show one-third of Americans have skipped their cancer screenings this year due to COVID-19.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and here to talk to us about screening, those at-risk and a little about COVID-19 is Dr. Glenn VanOtteren from Spectrum Health’s pulmonary division.

For more information about lung cancer and screenings:
616-486-5864
Click here

