Donate unwanted medications at Spectrum Health this Saturday for Drug Take Back Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In 2010, the US Drug Enforcement Agency created National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as a way to encourage people to safely and properly dispose of unwanted medications. Since then, over 12 million pounds of medications and medical supplies have been collected and disposed of on Drug Take Back Days.

Here to talk about it is Natalia Szczygiel – director of operations at Spectrum Health.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Free & anonymous public service

For disposal of expired or unwanted medications

Saturday, April 24th | 10am-2pm

Participating Spectrum Health Locations:

Spectrum Health Healthier Communities (Widdicomb Building) – 665 Seward Ave NW – Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health Medical Group (South Pavilion) – 80 68th St. – Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital – 605 Oak St. – Big Rapids

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital – 300 N. Patterson Rd. – Reed City

Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital – 418 Washington Ave. – Lakeview

Zeeland Community Hospital – 8333 Felch St. – Zeeland

