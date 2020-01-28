Donate to United Way by dining out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – United Way is making it easier (and tastier) to help out local veterans!

Visit a participating restaurant during Dine & Donate Week and 10-15% of your bill will be donated to Operation United.

Operation United for Veterans is an effort that will mobilize teams of volunteers to complete landscaping and outdoor home repair projects for up to 20 local military veterans or those currently serving in Kent County.

DINE & DONATE WEEK:

February 3 – Ming Ten 4p-9p

February 3 – On the Border, 28th St. 11a-10p

February 5 – Elk Brewing, Comstock Park 4p-9p

February 6 – Lake Michigan Sports Bar 3p-9p

February 7 – The Dog Pit 10:30a-7:30p

For more details about Dine & Donate Week, click here.