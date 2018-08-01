Donate school supplies with Samaritas Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It’s hard to believe kids are going to be headed back to school in a few weeks, the stores have been filling up with supplies for a couple of weeks now.

But some kids in our community might not have the resources to get their own supplies before class starts.

That's where our friends at Samaritas Senior Living come in, they're busy right now collecting school supplies and backpacks for their foster care program.

They need everything you can imagine for their students like notebooks, pens, pencils, folders, scissors, markers, you name it…if your kid needs it, so do these kids.

You can bring the items to Samaritas Senior Living Grand Rapids, New Holland Brewing Company in Holland or the Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids. They're taking collections until August 6th.

