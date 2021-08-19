Donate school supplies at the Heart of West Michigan United Way’s School Spirit Day event this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s back to school time already! For some families, and teachers, the money to buy supplies just isn’t there and that’s where United Way comes in!

Their annual Stuff the Bus School Spirit Day is taking place this Saturday at the Woodland Mall in Kentwood from noon-2pm. Community Affairs Director, Casey Jones, talks to us about this special event!

>>>Take a look!

There will be marching bands, music, giveaways, a school spirit contest and organizers will be accepting public donations of school supplies. You can find a list of this year’s needs here.

For more information, visit HWMUW.org/stuff-the-bus.