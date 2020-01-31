Donate formal attire to those in need this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Belding Beauties and Bros started as way to give those who may not be able to afford it a way to attend dances and other formal events.

This Saturday, January 1st, they’re hosting Take a Dress, Leave a Dress at Leppinks in Belding. If you have any formal wear (including menswear) you can donate, make sure to stop by between 10am and 3pm.

There will also be door prizes donated by local businesses!

For more details, click here.

Take a Dress, Leave a Dress

10a-3p

Leppinks

301 W Main St.

Belding, MI