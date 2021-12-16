Donate a gift at the Salvation Army Angel Tree at Talsma Furniture!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a reason to give this holiday season, look no further than the Angel Tree Toy Drive… We’re proud to be partnering with the Salvation Army for the last 31 years… and delivering more than 500-thousand toys to children in need.

Community Affairs Director Casey Jones stopped by a local business who is doing their part to make the Christmas morning miracle come true for thousands this year.

