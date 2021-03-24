Documentary tells the stories of first generation Latinx students in West Michigan through the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The global pandemic has revealed many things, including an education gap between minorities and low income students versus those who are more affluent.

Cynthia Martinez is making a documentary film about these challenges, and addressing the need to help more minority students fund college education. She joins us to talk about a Kickstarter campaign she’s launched along with West Ottawa student Nayeli, who is in the film.

To find out more about the documentary or donate to the Kickstarter, click here.

