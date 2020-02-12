Documentary about Idlewild, MI premieres this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Idlewild, Michigan in Northern Michigan was one of the leading African American resorts in the era of Jim Crow segregation.

Rose Hammond is the author of three books and her upcoming documentary “In Between the Trees” dives deep into the history of Idlewild and Woodland Park. The film premieres this Saturday in Grand Rapids.

In Between the Trees Premiere:

Celebration Cinema Woodland

3195 28th St. SE

11AM, 1:30PM, 3PM

You can also purchase her book on Amazon.