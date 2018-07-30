eightWest

Do you believe in magic?

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2018 12:13 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2018 12:13 PM EDT

Do you believe in magic?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Do you believe in magic? There's an event coming up that would make it pretty hard to say no. The 81st Abbott's Magic Get Together is coming soon, and its audience is truly in for a magical treat. We have BJ Mallen here to let us know what's in store.

Abbott's Magic Get Together

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids