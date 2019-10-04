Ditto Upscale Resale – a unique thrift store

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you’re buying something for your home, or a gift for someone else, finding something unique can be difficult. Well today we’ve found a place where it isnt hard to find something you’ll want to take home. Here to tell us all about Ditto Upscale Resale is Mary Van Dam and Sarah Schemper. Ditto is unique in the thrift store world because of its variety of upscale products and the mission of Christian education.

