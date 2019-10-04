Ditto Upscale Resale – a unique thrift store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We're so excited to be here in Hamilton, close to the Lake Michigan shore. It's an area that attracts people from all over the place. For those seeking a community that has all levels of care for seniors, in a resort-like setting, we have just the place for you. It's called Grace of Douglas, take a look!

Grace of Douglas handles all levels of care and there’s one more thing that sets them apart, their multi-sensory experience. It's a room specially designed for gentle stimulation of sight, sound, touch, smell and movement in a controlled way, to create a soothing environment. Rooms like this are used to boost feelings of comfort and well-being, relieve stress and pain, maximize a person's potential to focus and hopefully, improve a person's memory.