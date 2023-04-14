GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last fall, the Parkinson’s Foundation designated Corewell Health in Grand Rapids a Comprehensive Care Center for Parkinson’s Disease. It was the first medical center in Michigan to receive this designation. Since April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, we have Emily Ruether, a fellowship-trained movement disorders neurologist at Corewell Health, who specializes in the diagnoses and treatment of patients with Parkinson’s, here to talk about Parkinson’s, this designation, and why it’s important.
Parkinson’s Disease
