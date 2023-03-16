GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Young people today face issues and pressures that might be hard for some to understand. Every year, Wedgwood Christian Services brings together teens and local experts to examine and discuss the challenges kids and families face and talk about the support and services that are available. Brooke from Wedgwood joins us now along with Dr. Jain Subodh, Chief of Psychiatry for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, one of the panelists.

Wedgwood State of the Child

Tuesday, March 21st

7:30am-11:45a

Fredrick Meijer Gardens

Tickets range from $20-$60

Register at Wedgwood.org/SOTC