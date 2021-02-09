Discussing the power of mentoring and giving back to the community with GVSU professor Doyle Hayes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Throughout the month of February, we’re introducing you to people making a difference in our community. For our next guest, his journey started with the need to contribute and it’s turned into a life of influence, touching so many in West Michigan.

Let’s meet Doyle Hayes, a business professor at Grand Valley State University. He worked at GM for 26 years but felt he needed to contribute more to his community, so he started mentoring and helping others. He continues to work to develop people, teach, consult and look for the potential in people.