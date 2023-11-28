GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Each year more than 15 million people worldwide have a stroke. Most of those who survive will experience some degree of physical impairment, weakness or paralysis, making stroke the leading cause of long-term disability. Here to talk about stroke signs and symptoms and the importance of seeking medical help immediately if you think you are having a stroke is Dr. Justin Singer, director of vascular neurosurgery at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids.

BE FAST for Stroke

Balance difficulties

Eyesight changes

Facial drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulties

Time to call 911

Sponsored by Corewell Health.