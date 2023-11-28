GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Each year more than 15 million people worldwide have a stroke. Most of those who survive will experience some degree of physical impairment, weakness or paralysis, making stroke the leading cause of long-term disability. Here to talk about stroke signs and symptoms and the importance of seeking medical help immediately if you think you are having a stroke is Dr. Justin Singer, director of vascular neurosurgery at Corewell Health in Grand Rapids.
BE FAST for Stroke
Balance difficulties
Eyesight changes
Facial drooping
Arm weakness
Speech difficulties
Time to call 911
