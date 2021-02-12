GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Black History Month is not only a time to celebrate and honor achievements and history in the black community, but also to look at how we address race and racism in the future.
Dr. David Pilgrim is Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion at Ferris State University and also the founder of the Jim Crow Museum, the nation’s largest publicly accessible collection of racist objects.
Discussing race and racism in 2021 with Dr. Pilgrim
