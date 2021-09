GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, which is a fitting time to introduce two new gynecologic oncologists, Dr. Andrea Buras and Dr. Margaret Whicker, to our community.

They recently joined the team at Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center.

Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center

For more information:

MercyHealth.com/Cancer-Care

250 Cherry Street SE – Grand Rapids

616-685-5600

Sponsored by Mercy Health.