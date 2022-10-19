GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is breast cancer awareness month and with us today, we have Dr. Haritha Reddy and Dr. Amy Vander Woude from Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan.

They are both medical oncologists who specialize in the treatment of breast cancer. They coordinate with surgeons and radiation oncologists to help women be cured of breast cancer or if a cancer can’t be cured, they administer chemotherapy or anti-hormonal-based treatments to help them live longer and feel better.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Treatment centers in Grand Rapids, Holland & Muskegon

800-411-7999

CHCWM.com

Sponsored by Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan.