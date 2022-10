GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Endometriosis is a disease that affects millions of women around the world, impacting 1 in 10 women. Today, we have Dr. Cheryl Wolfe with Corewell Health (formerly Spectrum Health) here to talk about symptoms and treatments for women who are suffering with endometriosis.

