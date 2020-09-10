Discussing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with Dr. Fahner

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – September is recognized nationally as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but the team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital continues their good work fighting the battle all year long.

With us today is Dr. Jim Fahner, Division Chief for Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, to talk about Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

100 Michigan St NE
(866) 989-7999
To donate, click here.

Sponsored by Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon