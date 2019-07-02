Discover The Secrets of Bees at Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Kalamazoo is the place to BEE this summer! Bill McElhone the Director of the Kalamazoo Valley Museum dropped by the eightWest studio to share all the details about “The Secrets of Bees”

>>>Watch the Video Above>>>

The Secrets of Bees Runs from from now until September 30, 2019. The exhibit offers families an informative and interactive experience to learn about the bee population. Through hands on activities and videos kids will have that chance to discover the many different species of bees.