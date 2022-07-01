GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on this weekend around West Michigan so there’s no excuse to be bored. and there’s a big event along the lakeshore in muskegon. Today we have Shannon Williams and SuperDre in studio to tell us all about it.
Discover Muskegon Festival
Friday Mainstage 6-11 (All Female DJs)
Friday Afterhours (Arena) – 11-2
Saturday Mainstage 12-11
Saturday Afterhours (Arena) 11-2
Free or upgrade to VIP (Closer to stage plus much much more)
Other activities:
Kids Zone
Food Trucks
Car Show – Luxury Cars
Afterparty – In the Arena
Performers (Fire, Stilter, Hoops, Etc)
To get tickets or more details, visit DiscoverMuskegonFest.com.