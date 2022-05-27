GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last year during ArtPrize we featured a special art creation outside several buildings in downtown Grand Rapids called “My Dearest Friends Project” created by artist Oaklee Thiele and the organization DisArt. Over the past year, they have now teamed up with a senior student from Forest Hills Northern, on a venture focused on the stories of disabled teenagers and high school students as well as the experience of mental illness in our schools.

“My Dearest Friends Project” installation at Forest Hills Northern

For more information about the “My Dearest Friends Project,” visit MyDearestFriendsProject.org. You can also stay up to date with all of the projects from DisArt along with resources about how to make media and art more accessible by visiting DisArtNow.org.