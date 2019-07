For years, ArtPrize has been bringing incredible experiences to the public, and they hope to continue the tradition with this year’s Project 1. Through a collaboration with DisArt, Project 1 will create a more accessible and inclusive atmosphere for people with disabilities

Chris Smit and Jill Vyn, the Co-Executive Directors of DisArt came in to talk about this partnership.

To get involved or support DisArt financially got to wwwDisArtNow.org