GRANDS RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are looking for a unique and historical place to enjoy a meal, we have the perfect place for you! H Prime Chophouse is located at the Henderson Castle in Kalamazoo, and you’ve got the chance to get a great deal, through our eatWest special this week. Chef Francois Louis Moyet joins us with details.

If you want to try the amazing food, you can get a $100 gift card for only $50! Click the link below to get the special eatWest deal.

H Prime Chophouse

At Henderson Castle

100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo

269-344-1827

HendersonCastle.com

Sponsored by H Prime Chophouse at Henderson Castle.