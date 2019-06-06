Diana Ross ticket giveaway contest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Diana Ross is coming to DeVos Performance Hall on July 16 and eightWest is giving you the chance to win tickets.
Featured on eightWest
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Diaper drive will help thousands of families in our community
- Raise a glass at Three Blondes Brewing
- A great getaway at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa
- A romantic getaway in South Haven
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.