eightWest

Diabetes: know your risk

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 12:37 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 12:37 PM EDT

Diabetes: know your risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Diabetes affects millions of Americans every year, so it's important to know the risks and warning signs of the disease. Today, we're getting some answers from Julie Husmann from Holland Hospital.

>>> Learn more in the video above. 

Take Control of Your Blood Sugar

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night