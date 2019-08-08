Developing young poetry skills with The Diatribe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer is the perfect time for kids to explore new things and grow as individuals. For some students in Grand Rapids, this summer has been a time to develop their poetry skills. Those skills will be on display this weekend at a special Pop-Up show, here to tell us all about it are Rachel Gleason and Jocelyn Barnes from The Diatribe.

Poetry Pop-Up Show

The Diatribe Summer Program

Saturday, August 10

5PM – 8PM

Outside Coffee, Grand Rapids

Free admission, all ages welcome!

ABOUT THE DIATRIBE

Led by a group of nontraditional teaching artists, the Diatribe facilitates after-school programs, assemblies, and creative writing workshops rooted in poetry. By partnering with schools and prominent organizations in West Michigan, we empower students to tackle large societal issues such as fair housing practices, toxic masculinity, and racism while also providing them the space to have conversations surrounding mental health awareness, identity, grief, and loss. We use assemblies to lift students up, show them that they can be transparent and that they can use their story to empower other people. Workshops are a time for students to dissect the different social issues that they and their peers face. Students learn to harness the power of radical vulnerability as they share their stories in a rhetorically compelling way.