GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With summer in full swing, you may be ready to buy a home, or at least thinking about it!

MSU Federal Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer, Deidre Davis, discusses what types of mortgage loans are available and how to determine what is right for you.

MSU Federal Credit Union

800-678-4968

MSUFCU.org

Sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union.