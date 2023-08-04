GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — There might not be anything better than a summer day in the charming Lake Michigan community of South Haven. If you haven’t visited South Haven one thing you’ll quickly realize is that almost everything you want to see and do is within walking distance.

Just park your car, and walk to experience a lot of different things like the beach, the lighthouse, the marinas, downtown shopping, restaurants and more. Everything is close by, so it’s easy to focus on fun and making memories.

There are so many different ways to get around. You can rent a golf cart, a scooter or a bike — or bring your own. Take a stroll on the Harbor Walk, which will take you from pier to pier, from North Beach to South Beach. The Black River runs right through downtown which means you can also hop in a kayak or paddleboard and cruise the river.

Downtown has a diverse collection of businesses locally owned by people passionate about South Haven. The city is also very pet friendly including a shop designed completely around dogs called Decadent Dogs. There are also toy stores and candy shops and a movie theater that shows first-run films with very affordable ticket prices.

There’s no shortage of great options when it’s time to grab a bite to eat. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or just grabbing a hot dog or sandwich, there’s something for everyone. The owners of Taste opened their doors to our team. They’re located in the heart of downtown and are a local favorite, with an assortment of meal options.

