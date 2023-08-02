GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can have a lot of different experiences on a farm and the one we’re taking you to is all about fun and food. Bumbleberry Acres is well-known and loved in South Haven, so as part of our Destination West series, we just had to stop there. One of the most popular things to do at Bumbleberry is pick blueberries. You can also find delicious pies, cookies and baked goods in the farm market, play with the animals in the petting zoo, and enjoy the playground. This farm is fun for people of all ages.

Bumbleberry Acres

6785 Baseline Rd., South Haven

Open every day

BumbleberryAcres.com

Sponsored by Bumbleberry Acres.