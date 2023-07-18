GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-One of the best things to do in the summertime is camping, and as part of Destination West in Ludington, we thought we should highlight a place that offers a one-of-a-kind camping experience. Poncho’s Pond RV Park fits that bill, hands down. It’s a full hookup RV park with endless things to do. Visitors can fish, swim in the pools, play shuffleboard, work out in the fitness center, rent a golf cart and much more!

It’s family fun times ten, and the park is immaculately maintained and run by the family who opened the park over 30 years ago.

Poncho’s Pond RV Park is open from April 1 to October 31. They’re situated on 37 acres, their sites include city water, sewer, 30 & 50-amp electric service and television service at no extra charge. All their camping sites have picnic tables and a fire pit. There is also free Wi-Fi service available in the park. If you don’t have a camper, they have Haciendas and Casitas for rent.

Poncho’s Pond RV Park

5335 W. Wallace Lane

Ludington

1-888-308-6602

Sponsor: Poncho’s Pond RV Park